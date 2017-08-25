Kids electrocuted in Gurgaon: District admin to compensate victims

The Gurgaon administration has decided to compensate the six children who were electrocuted, one of whom had succumbed to burn injuries earlier, after an electric pole came unhinged in Sector 56.

The administration has sanctioned Rs 25,000 each for the injured children and Rs 1 lakh to the family of the deceased girl.

The compensation was announced after the parents of three boys, who were among the six children electrocuted on August 15 near Kendriya Vihar in Sector 56, alleged that the district administration has done nothing to help them.

The parents claimed that the two boys were discharged from the hospital on Monday even though their condition is such that they are prone to infection. They want boys given care in the hospital itself as the two are not keeping well.

The children were electrocuted after the cables attached to an electricity pole snapped and they came in contact with a live wire while playing near the pole.

One of the children, 13-year-old girl Manjoo, succumbed to burn injuries on August 19 at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

“A tehsildar came to us on Tuesday and gave us Rs 1,000 for medical aid and food. We are poor people and have not been able to go to work since the day of the accident. Forget the medicines for the children, we can hardly afford to get food for ourselves,” said Babli, mother of the victims.

Ajay, 13, was admitted to a private hospital by the district administration as he had suffered 40% burn injuries and was later sent to Safdarjung hospital. He was sent back a day later as his condition was stable.

“The hospital discharged my three boys but when we insisted that the condition of my son is not stable and complained to the district administration, the hospital readmitted Ajay. He needs care and attention and should be kept under observation until he is fit,” Babli said.

Ajay was also given a discharge on Monday, but the family has requested the hospital administration to extend his stay another day while they make arrangements to take him home.

“We brought Ajay home on Tuesday but he complained of severe pain and again we had to get him readmitted on Wednesday. The doctors are trying to get rid of my brother as they know we are not capable of paying the treatment cost,” said Arjun Kumar, elder brother of the victims.

Rahul and Luv, both were given a discharge and they were brought back home, but family is now finding it difficult to make both ends meet.

The administration refuted the allegations and said they have taken care of all the medical expenses of the children.

“Doctors feel that they (the children) should be discharged from the hospital based on their medical condition, not financial. For after-hospital care, we have provided them temporary accommodation. We have given financial aid to the parents as well,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner, Gurgaon.

According to the police further investigation is being carried out and action will be initiated. “We will take appropriate action against the officials responsible for the death of the girl and injury to the boys,” said inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO, Sector 56.