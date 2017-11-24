Logistics company staffer decamps with Rs 1 crore from cash van

In an audacious heist, an employee of a logistics company which replenishes automated teller machine (ATM) cash ran way with Rs 1 crore from the cash van on Friday.

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused named Hemant. Police said the cash van had four people. The crew was supposed to replenish an ATM at the Ambience Mall.

A security guard, a driver and two staff members were in the van which was parked at Ambience Mall basement to fill money into a Citibank ATM.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on Friday at around 5:30 pm when suddenly, Hemant, a resident of Rohtak, ran away with the bag containing Rs 1 crore, before anyone could react to the situation, the police said.

As Hemant took the bag to fill money into ATM, no one had questioned his intention when he pulled the bag out and started walking towards the road, police said.

The police flashed alert messages across the city and barricades were also put into place on various roads to nab the accused.

A case has been registered at the DLF Phase-2 under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Further investigation is on and we are trying to gather more information about the accused,” said Ram Singh, sub-inspector, DLF phase 2 police station.

There have been several instances of thefts of ATM machines also in the past.

On August 29, an ATM of a nationalised bank was taken away by thieves in Daulatabad area of the city.

On October 29, a gang of thieves tried to drag an ATM into their vehicle at Wazirabad, Sector 53. Residents raised an alarm after which the thieves fled the spot, leaving the machine on the road.

On March 28, police and members of a gang of robbers exchanged fire in Mewat. The gang was accused of lifting about 10 ATMs in Odisha within five months and has been involved in similar crimes in Delhi, Karnataka, Gurgaon and Faridabad, police said. Two of the robbers surrendered to the police after a chase while a third escaped.