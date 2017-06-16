‘Love-struck’ man ‘jumps’ before metro train in Gurgaon, survives

A 23-year-old man from Jharkhand reportedly jumped before a metro train at Iffco chowk metro station on Friday noon. The man fell between the train tracks and was ‘critically’ injured. He has been taken to AIIMS in Delhi after being initially treated at a private hospital near the metro station.

The police identified the man as Ashish Verma from Devghar, Jharkhand. He had come to Gurgaon only a month back, and was searching for work, his paternal uncle Sunil Kumar, who stays in Delhi, told HT. He was working as a labourer in the city, the police said.

“He has inscribed name of a girl on his arm with blade. The mark seems a day or two old. Similar but old marks are on his chest also. We will record his statement and a case will be filed accordingly,” said investigating officer Assistant sub inspector Razak Khan of Metro police station, Gurgaon.

The police identified the man as Ashish Verma from Jharkhand. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Dr N. Neelima Rani, who treated the man at the private hospital, said that he was critical. She told HT that Verma had many self-inflicted cut marks on his body, and had also inscribed a woman’s name on his arm.

Rani said though she didn’t know what actually happened, “it seems that he would have jumped deliberately.”

Khan said that the CCTV footage of the metro station shows that he closed his ears with his hand before he fell down or jumped before the train around 12.30 pm.

“We talked to his maternal uncle in Jharkhand who said that Verma likes a girl and was upset about her for past sometime” said Khan.

Khan said the incident happened when the train was just about to stop at the Iffco Chowk metro station and that Verma was about to travel towards Delhi.

It is not clear whether he fell down intentionally or accidentally. “It will only be clear after his statement is recorded” the IO said.

Verma was rushed to a private hospital near Iffco Chowk metro station. After the initial treatment of Rs 4300, his uncle Sunil Kumar shifted him to AIIMS, where a CT scan would be done. The doctors said that he was ‘critical’ and besides his head, has received injuries on his arm, right hand and has even dislocated his shoulder.

On February 20, a 27-year-old woman doctor working with a private insurance company in Delhi had allegedly jumped before the metro train at the Guru Dronacharya metro station in Gurgaon.

The police had not confirmed suicide bid but the CCTV footage showed the woman doctor jumping on the tracks when the train pulled into the station. She was taken to a hospital with multiple fractures and was discharged a few days later with her family wanting no police case.