Low visibility: Cab rams into stationary WagonR on Delhi-Gurgaon expressway

Traffic was disrupted briefly at Shankar chowk when two cars collided on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway (NH8) on Wednesday morning. The occupants of the vehicles sustained minor injuries.

A stationary WagonR car had stopped at the exit point near Shankar Chowk and a Maruti Ertiga cab hit it from rear. The cab driver could not see the stationary WagonR due to low visibility, said a traffic policeman.

A stationary WagonR car had stopped at the exit point near Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and a Maruti Ertiga cab hit it from rear on Wednesday morning. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The accident occurred at 7.30 am when a cab carrying four passengers from Delhi to Manesar hit the WagonR. The car driver had stopped to drop a passenger near the Shankar chowk exit.

Read: Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway hit by four-hour jam

The vehicle occupants escaped with minor injuries but the vehicles were badly damaged in the impact. Eyewitnesses said that the WagonR was dragged along the jersey barriers.

Highway operators removed the vehicles from the spot to remove traffic snarls.

Highway operators removed the vehicles from the spot to decongest the spot. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

“The wagon R had stopped at the exit point near Shankar chowk and the cab driver perhaps could not see the vehicle or he might have slept and this led to the mishap. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the accident”, said Dhruv Kishor, route patrol officer, Skylark.

Harpreet Singh, who was sitting in the cab, said that the incident shocked the passengers and they could not guess what happened. “I have suffered internal injuries in the leg and there is severe pain. I will return to home and take rest”, said Singh, who works at Keyside Technologies in Manesar.

Police constable Amarjeet, who reached the accident spot, said that both the cars were removed from the road and a case of accident would be filed after receiving complaint.