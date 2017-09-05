Male and a female Indian rock pythons rescued, released into their habitat

Two Indian rock pythons, one male and another female, were rescued by the wildlife team from Gurgaon and Manesar on Tuesday morning and Monday night. While the male python is 10 foot long, the female is 8.5 foot long. It took half an hour to rescue the pythons and they were released in Aravallis forest on Tuesday evening after being kept under observation for several hours.

During the 30-minute rescue operation, the pythons tried to slip away but they were under the surveillance of locals until the wildlife rescue team reached the spot.

According to the wildlife officials, the male four-year-old reptile, weighing 25kg was rescued from Tau Devi Lal Park, Sector 22, Gurgaon on Monday night. They had received a call from a resident who visited the park while on a stroll after dinner. The park is located near the residential area and there is a lot of green areas adjacent to it.

The python is believed to have wandered out of the green area. It was kept in observation overnight after which the it was carefully released into its natural habitat.

The three-year-old female python, weighing 17 kg, was rescued from a private automobile company in Manesar Industrial area on Tuesday around 2 pm.

The employees of the company were shocked after discovering a large python in the premises.

The reptiles was found unhurt and were released back into their natural habitat after they were reported healthy, officials said.

“We are glad to see that residents are becoming more sensible about handling these reptiles as, instead of taking matters into their own hands, they immediately report such incidents to the wildlife officials and cooperate with them during the rescue operations,” said Dr. Ashok Khasa, veterinary surgeon, wildlife.

Earlier, the people used to attack the reptiles with stones and stick and in few cases, even killed them, said, officials.

According to wildlife officials, nine Indian rock pythons have been rescued in the district over the last three months. Earlier, pythons were sighted and rescued from Sohna Dhani, Baliyawas in Faridabad and Ghata in Gurgaon.

Wildlife activists said that the number of python sightings in the district has gone up considerably over the last few months.