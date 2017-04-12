Malibu Towne residents oppose setting up of beer brewery

Gurgaon: Residents of Malibu Towne in Sector 47 are opposing a brewery reportedly scheduled to open in the township’s market complex that is around 20 metres from the residential area.

Residents said the alleged opening of the brewery near the gated residential area will compromise safety of residents and the brewery’s customers will engage in drunken behaviour in the area. Members of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of the township have also complained at the chief minister’s window about this.

“Ours is a gated colony and the brewery is coming up at the market complex, which itself is small and is hardly 300m from two private schools in the residential area. Malibu Estate Private Ltd (MEPL) has leased out the place for setting up a beer brewery. Installation of brewery machinery has already started at the place,” said Alka Dalal, former RWA president.

Residents said they have met the MEPL general manager SC Sharma many times, but were not given any clarity on the issue. Sharma did not respond to calls and messages for his comment on the matter.

“There is already a shortage of parking space in the market complex and we have been demanding that the MEPL ensures that outsiders are not allowed to use the parking lots. If the brewery is opened, cars will be parked on the main road, blocking the entry and exit to the residental area. It will lead to traffic congestion,” said Vinod Kohli, chairperson, federation of Malibu Towne, another residents’ body of the township.

Read more

“Despite our repeated efforts, the MEPL general manager has not given us any assurance, but has instead provided NoC to the brewery owner, which is unfair. We are objecting the move,” said Sanjeev Kaushik, a resident.

Residents also claim opening the brewery will lead to increase in drunk driving cases and accidents in the area, as people walk to the complex to buy daily use products. They added that they will protest against the authorities if no action is taken against the upcoming brewery.

Jagdish Kumar, another resident said, “The developer has already sanctioned a nursery school site hardly 50 metres away from the beer brewery site. This is a violation of the Excise Act”.

Meanwhile, excise officials said they have not received any application so far from the beer brewery outlet and they are not aware of any such establishment coming up.

Aruna Singh, deputy commissioner excise, and taxation said, “We have not received any application for the beer brewery from Malibu Towne shopping Arcade.”