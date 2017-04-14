Man arrested for killing wife in Gurgaon, another held for injuring one in celebratory firing

A man accused of strangulating his wife to death on March 31 was arrested by the Gurgaon police from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and brought to the city on Thursday. He had fled after allegedly committing the crime at his residence in Gurgaon.

Identified as Laakhan, he was taken on remand by Rajendra Park police station for further questioning. Police said a case of murder had been registered against him on the complaint of his father-law Dharm Prakash, who had alleged that Lakhaan used to beat his daughter Sudha over minor issues.

Police said Laakhan, from Pilibhit in UP, lived with Sudha at a house in Suratnagar. Sudha’s parents had gone to visit her on the morning of March 30, but found the door locked. After waiting for a couple of hours, they broke the lock only to find her dead with a dupatta around her neck, her nose cut with a sharp weapon, and with blood in her ears.

Inspector Udaybir Singh, station house officer, (SHO), Rajendra Park police station, said a team had been tracking Laakhan for a month, but he kept changing locations. However, they were able to finally get him on Wednesday.

In another case, the Rajendra Park police also arrested Akshay, allegedly involved in firing during a wedding function at Rajendra Park on March 19. In the incident, one Pankaj Kumar of Jafarpur sustained a bullet injury. Akshay was arrested from Najafgarh and an unlicensed pistol recovered from him.

A police official said that the incident took place when a couple of people were dancing at the function on the evening of March 19. Suddenly Pankaj fell and was found bleeding heavily. Police was called when it was found that her had been shot.