Man shot at in broad daylight by trio in Sector 7 of Gurgaon

A man involved in transporting goods was killed on Friday afternoon in Sector 7, after unidentified persons fired at the victim. The man, identified as Ashish Puniya, 25, was killed on the spot, the police said.

A case was registered at the New Colony police station under Section 302 of the IPC.

As per the complaint of the victim’s father, Ashish was going on his Activa scooter towards Sector 7 Chowk when he was intercepted by three persons, who opened fire on him and killed him. Ashish lived with his family in Sector 7 housing board colony.

Babu Lal, SHO, New Colony police station, said they are obtaining footage of CCTV cameras in the vicinity to ascertain the identity of the accused. As per the police, the criminals had fired six rounds at the victim, who is believed to have been hit by at least five bullets, as per initial investigation.

In another incident, an elderly woman was killed in Pathredi village. Mahavir, the son of the victim, Prem,32, alleged that two relatives had come home around 2pm on Thursday and were quarrelling with his mother.

After some arguments, the accused allegedly hit Prem with a stick, seriously injuring her, and fled. A case was registered against the accused, identified as Dharamveer and Veermati, at Bilaspur police station under Section 302 of the IPC.

The victim’s son told police that the accused had threatened their family one month ago as well. The police said they are investigating the case.