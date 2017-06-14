Manesar gang-rape fallout: Gurgaon police cracks down on drinking in open

To curb drinking in public, which has often been blamed for heinous crimes, the Gurgaon police on Tuesday registered 91 cases in different police stations in a city-wide crackdown. The move comes in the light of Manesar gang-rape incident on May 29 in which the accused had allegedly committed the crime under the influence of alcohol.

A police spokesperson said that drinking in open spaces, parks, parking lots, in front of liquor shops and inside cars is not allowed, and strict action would be taken against violators.

The three accused admitted to the police that they had been drinking in the Tata Magic van before they offered a lift to the 19-year-old woman and her eight-month-old daughter. They drove them to a vacant plot in Manesar before taking turns to rape her. They choked her infant to death before fleeing the scene.

Gurgaon police on Tuesday registered 44 cases in the police district (east), comprising 2 police stations, including Sadar, DLF Phase 1, DLF phase III, MG road and other posh areas of the city.

The west police district registered 33 cases against public consumption of liquor in 13 police station areas comprising Gurgaon city, Arjun Nagar, Civil Lines, Sector 14, Udyog Vihar, Palam Vihar and Bajghera. The last named also includes the main city and adjoining areas that fall to the east of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

The least such cases were registered in the south district of Gurgaon police, which mainly comprises rural areas such as Badshahpur, Sohna, Bhondsi, Pataudi, Farrukhnagar and Manesar police stations.

Gurgaon police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said that the crackdown on public consumption of liquor is on and now all the police districts have been directed to take concerted action to curb it. “Apart from carrying out drives to stop drinking in public, the police is also reaching out to sarpanches and village elders so that community participation can help in crime prevention and detection,”Khirwar said.