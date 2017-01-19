Manipur man assaulted by employers, Northeast members meet Delhi police nodal officer

Members of Delhi Police Northeast Representatives group met Robin Hibu, joint commissioner, Delhi, alleging slackness by the Gurgaon police in a case of assault on a man from Manipur.

The members complained that there has been no progress in the case, after which, Hibu, who is also the nodal officer for people from Northeast, spoke to a Gurgaon police officer and directed him to initiate action in the matter.

Romen Abrambam, 29, had alleged that his employers punched and kicked him and also beat him with sticks and shoes. He had also complained of racial slur. Police said Abrambam’s employers accused him of data theft from the company.

A FIR on charges of assault was filed at the Udyog Vihar police station on Monday. Abrambam, who lives in Delhi’s Mahipalpur, was employed as quality auditor in TGS IT solution in Gurgaon. He said his manager Abhimanyu Madan called him on January 13 and questioned him about data theft in the presence of other employees.

Abrambam said the employers took his mobile phone, unlocked it, and asked for passwords of his email and social networking sites. “Employers repeatedly asked me questions about data theft and, when I expressed ignorance, they slapped me and I also got beaten by bouncers in the presence of other employees,” he said.

Abrambam said he had joined the company in November 2016. A number of other employees too had access to the data, which they claimed was stolen by him, he said.

“They parodied my name, poured water on me, and video graphed the entire incident. I fear for my life now,” he said.

“Security and safety of people from the Northeast are a cause of worry. We met Robin Hibu and sought action in the matter,” Rebecca Rai, member of Delhi Police Northeast Representatives group, said.

Hibu said he spoke to the nodal officer for people from theNortheast in Gurgaon police and has sought quick action in the matter. “Delay in police action is leading to unrest among members of the community. The Gurgaon police has assured of action,” Hibu said.

Inspector Arjun Dev, SHO, Udyog Vihar police station, said the accused are untraceable and efforts are on to nab them. Police have filed a case under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed for common object), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against seven men of the company.