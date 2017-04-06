Many parts of Gurgaon could face fresh water supply shortfall

Many parts of the city may face water shortage as a pipeline was damaged at Signature Tower on Thursday, leading to wastage of million gallons of treated water. Engineers of the Haryana urban development authority (Huda) rushed to the site to fix the damaged portion and prevent the water from rushing out in full force.

They also threatened to lodge a police complaint against the employees of Unitech Limited, claiming they arrived at the spot with a plumber to break open the connection point.

“It happened three days ago. Gawar Construction workers damaged the water line of Unitech and since then, the water supply to South City had been badly affected. Unitech officials complained to Huda and we directed Gawar Construction to fix the problem, as their men damaged the water supply line. Upset with the shortage in water supply, Unitech employees reached the site and began fixing the problem. However, it led to further damage and water started to leak. Later, we stopped supply from the plant and repaired the (damaged) point. We also warned Unitech and Gawar of police action should they indulge in such activities again,” said Virender Singh Malik, sub divisional officer (SDO) Huda, adding that underground utilities could also be checked using the cross pit system.

Areas such as South City, Ardee City, DLF, Sushant Lok and sectors 30, 31, 40, 45 and others may face water crisis for a day or two.

“Once we stop supply at the plant to repair damage, it takes 24 to 30 hours to restore normal supply after we resume operations. We are trying to limit the supply shortfall as much as possible, but water supply may be affected to some extent,” said Malik, adding that Huda will lodge police complaints (against Unitech and Gawar Construction).

Gawar Construction Limited has been engaged by the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) for widening the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. Earlier, water pipeline of the Huda was damaged twice by the contractor near Sector 17-C.

Ravinder Gawar, managing director of the company refused to comment on the issue.

A Unitech spokesperson said, “As per the information we have, the Huda-appointed contractor caused some accidental damage to the waterline and it is being repaired.”