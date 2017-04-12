Married a month ago, Gurgaon man commits suicide 2 days after wife dies in accident

Alok and Lalita were just like any other young couple in love. They got married a month ago. She was still studying and he was an employee at a private company, and both dreamt of a happy and long life together.

But their dreams were snuffed out in a matter of two days. On Sunday, Lalita died in a motorcycle accident. Unable to deal with her demise and the ensuing depression, Alok killed himself on Tuesday, police said.

Investigating officer Sachin Kumar said 28-year-old Alok Kumar was alone in his room on Tuesday when he slashed his wrist in an attempt to commit suicide. He was taken to a hospital but could not survive the loss of blood.

Police said Alok hailed from Mahendragarh district but the family stayed at a rented house in Bhondsi. His wife Lalita, who died when a truck hit their motorcycle on Sunday evening, hailed from Ghamdauj village that is close to Bhondsi.

On Sunday, Alok had taken Lalita to Ateli town in Mahendragarh district to take an examination. The duo were returning to Bhondsi village when a truck hit their bike near the Raman Munjal university around 9.30 pm. Lalita suffered serious injuries and later succumbed in the hospital.