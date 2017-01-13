Gurgaon civic body conducts campaign to end use of polythene

The Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) conducted a campaign for ending the use of polythenes at market places in Sushant Lok Phase 1 and DLF Phase 1 on Friday.

This campaign was part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan that aims to improve hygiene and sanitation across the country.

The MCG officials said they sensitised shopkeepers and people regarding plastic waste disposal rules, 2016, at the Qutub Plaza Complex in DLF Phase 1 and Vyapar Kendra at Sushant Lok Phase 2.

MCG officials claimed that shopkeepers and vendors were informed about the ill effects of polythene. Searches were also conducted at the two locations and polythene was seized from people. They were let off with a warning and were informed that they will be penalised if they violated the ban again, MCG officials said.

“We are distributing cloth bags across the city to replace polythene. Inmates at Bhonsi jail will be manufacturing over 10 lakh cloth bags in the next three months, which will replace polythene as an efficient and environment friendly carry bag,” MCG Commissioner TL Satyaprakash said.

In 2011, Union ministry of environment and forests had banned manufacture, sale and use of plastic bags. The MCG only enforced the ban in 2015 and directed all commercial establishments to stop its use.

However, the supervision and enforcement has been poor as MCG officials have only conducted one raid since its introduction.

In August 2015,100 kg of polythene bags was seized from across the city and 16 shopkeepers had to pay a fine of ₹25,000.

MCG officials said they will conduct a similar polythene-free campaign on Monday.