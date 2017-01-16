MCG conducts four anti-encroachment drives to decongest Ggn roads

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) conducted four drives against encroachments at Mehrauli-Gurgaon road, Gurdwara road, bus stand and Sikanderpur metro station on Monday.

As per MCG officials, the drives at Mehrauli-Gurgaon road and Gurudwara road were aimed at getting land back from encroachers and expanding the roadway in the otherwise narrow and densely populated area. The move is also expected to put an end to encroachment by street vendors on the road that is crammed with heavy traffic for most parts of the day.

Drives at Sikanderpur Metro station and the bus stand were conducted after commuters complained of vendors and shops encroaching on public space, causing inconvenience and delay to commuters.

The MCG has been conducting regular drives since last year after internal surveys showed that approximately 670 acres of government land worth Rs 4,000 crore had been encroached upon.

Read I Over 400 illegal structures razed in New Gurgaon

On Monday, the civic body razed a number of shops, shanties and food stalls in these areas that were leading to congestion. These installations had allegedly come up illegally by encroaching on public roads and government land.

MCG additional commissioner Amit Khatri sanctioned the drive, which was supervised by an enforcement team, district town planning, Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) officials and the police.

Read I DLF Phase 3 residents claim encroachment

“Based on information, earthmovers were sent to these sites and encroachments were removed in the presence of the police. Any kind of encroachment on government land cannot be tolerated and directions have been issued to penalise people who encroach upon these sites again,” Khatri said.

The MCG carried out similar drives at Sector 34, Badshahpur and Vatika Chowk last week. Citizens can report encroachments on MCG’s toll-free number 1800-180-1817.