MCG election: Cong to hit street against BJP over fuel price rise, law and order

The poll bandwagon has rolled into Gurgaon, with parties vying for the reins of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) going out of their way to woo voters.

Members of Congress Seva Dal, a think tank of the Congress, will hold a protest on September 8 against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party in the state and at the Centre. They accused the BJP of fooling the people with false promises over the last three years.

The workers have decided to gather at the Congress head office at Kaman Sarai, near the main bus stand and march to Sohna Chowk at 11am. Once there, they will set fire to an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Petrol price has shot up from ₹57 to ₹74 per litre. The common man is unable to cope with the increasing petrol price. It is also affecting the prices of several other commodities. The government has kept petrol out of the ambit of the Goods and Service tax (GST) and this clearly a ploy to favour big businessmen. The government is fooling the voters who reposed their trust in the BJP both at the Centre and the state. Last three years have seen the prices of essential goods going through the roof. Residents don’t deserve better than a government that only makes false promises,” Inder Singh Saini, district president of the Seva Dal, said.

“The BJP led government in Haryana failed to stop killing of innocent people by Dera (Sacha Sauda) followers. In Bengaluru, a senior journalist (Gauri Lankesh) was killed as she was about to expose some corrupt ministers. The law and order situation in the state and country is at stake. The government at the Centre and state are turning a blind eye to deep- rooted corruption,” Saini said.

Former minister and senior Congress leader Captain (retd) Ajay Singh Yadav, Khazan Singh, Pradeep Jeldar and others will be present at the protest. They will be joined by hundreds of workers.

Although local leaders of the Congress had been keen to contest the MCG elections on the party symbol, the high command shot down the proposal citing lack of precedent. State Congress leaders have decided to meet party high ups in New Delhi and impress upon them the benefits of contesting civic polls on the party symbol.