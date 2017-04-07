MCG issues new policy to regularise nursing homes in residential areas of Gurgaon

Following the direction of the Haryana government, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has notified a policy to regularise nursing homes running in residential areas of the city and grant permission to new ones.

The new notification has brought uniformity in guidelines with regard to setting up nursing homes in residential areas and streamline by-laws. Areas falling under the Haryana urban development authority (Huda), Housing Board and licenced colonies would not be covered under this policy.

As per MCG officials, the existing nursing homes had been operating under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, and the Haryana Municipal Act, 1973. The guidelines for nursing homes in these by-laws differed from each other, adding to confusion and lack of clarity and not enabling officials to act against those flouting the norms.

Sudhir Singh Chauhan, Senior Town Planner, MCG said provisions for regularisation would not apply to nursing homes that have been operating before 1973 when there were no by-laws for them.

“Under the new policy, owners of nursing homes would also have to seek permission before changing or adding to the construction. The existing nursing homes (built after 1973), which do not fulfil the policy parameters, will be allowed to continue at the present site for 10 years on the condition that they would conform to the policy,” Chauhan said.

Read I Haryana to allow nursing homes in select residential sectors

Chauhan added that if the nursing home owners do not conform to the policy in 10 years, the establishments will be sealed and a stiff penalty will be imposed on the owners.

As per the guidelines under the new policy, the building parking space for four wheelers at the nursing homes should exceed the number of beds.

In cases where the nursing home operators are tenants, one year’s annual conversion charges would have to be paid in advance to the MCG before the start of the new financial year or, failing which operating licence would lapse automatically.