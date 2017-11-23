MCG’s first House meeting with new councillors on Monday

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will hold its first House meeting after a gap of 18 months, featuring all the newly elected councillors, on Monday, officials said.

The house meeting will take place at John Hall in Civil Lines at 11am on November 27.

The list of agendas, a copy of which is with the Hindustan Times, states that one of the foremost agendas at the meeting list is a discussion on a proposal to allot ₹1 crore to all councillors for funding development projects in their respective wards. The proposal is likely to be cleared unopposed.

Another agenda in the meeting is to establish offices for all joint commissioners in each of the four MCG zones.

At present, Mukesh Kumar, joint commissioner of zone-1 and Gaurav Antil, joint commissioner of zone-4 are the only officials operating out of their respective zones, at the MCG offices in the Civil Lines and Sector 34 respectively.

Anu Sheokhand, joint commissioner of zone -2 and YS Gupta, joint commissioner of zone-3, operate out of the Sector 34 office.

According to sources, the objective is to hasten the process of clearing the paperwork for projects and make the joint commissioners more accessible to councillors of each zone.

Another agenda is to discuss whether the MCG needs to build its office in a location easily accessible to people residing in all zones.

At present, the MCG’s main office in Sector 34 is on lease from the Haryana urban development authority (Huda).

In an official communication to MCG officials a few days ago, newly elected mayors asked for offices to be built in MCG’s Civil Lines building, as commuting to the Sector 34 office is often for hassle for residents.

An agenda on the evaluation of vacant commercial areas on Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road, including towers and plots that can be subsequently auctioned, will be put forward and, if passed, will be sent to the state government for approval.

Lastly, an agenda for forming 14 sub-committees of councillors and MCG officials will also be put forward.

The proposed sub-committees are finance & contracts committee; water supply, sewerage, drainages and disposal committee; building and roads regulation committee; assessment of various tax and fees committee; account and audit committee; public safety and suppression of nuisances (pollution) committee; extension and prevention of fire committee; education and social welfare committee; planning improvement and resources committee; beautification, sanitation and public health committee; rural and slum development committee; market slaughterhouses and trade committee; vigilance committee and implementation committee.

In addition to these committees, other proposed committees may also be included during the meeting.

“The House meeting is open to all residents. Residents will have a chance to put forward their issues and examine the functioning of councillors and officials from close quarters,” SS Rohilla, public relations officer, MCG, said.