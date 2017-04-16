MCG’s property tax collection up by Rs10 crore after deadline extension

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has recovered Rs10 crore in property tax since the deadline for paying the same was extended.

After ending their tax collection drive for fiscal 2016-2017 on March 31, the deadline for payment of property tax, interest waivers and exemptions had been extended till April 30 after a notification by the Haryana government. The March 31 notification stated that on the payment of property tax for the financial year 2016-17 in a lump sum, citizens will get a 100% waiver on interest and a 25% discount on the amount, if paid before April 30.

The MCG had ended the 2016-17 fiscal year with a deficit of Rs104 crore. The rebate extension aims to reduce the deficit. Till April 1, the MCG had collected only Rs294 crore in property tax, a substantial decrease from the last financial year’s collection of Rs398 crore.

MCG officials also attributed the high recovery to the massive sealing drive initiated against property tax defaulters.

Over the last week, more than 10 teams from the civic body have sealed 15 properties in affluent areas of DLF City from phases 1 to 5, apart from other establishments along Golf Course Road.

In addition, the MCG has also disconnected water connections of tax defaulters in sectors 27, 28, 40 and 45 and sealed guesthouses, shops and offices located at malls.

“The sealing drive will continue till April 30. Once a property is sealed, owners can access their establishments only after paying their property tax dues. Hence, to avoid inconvenience, property tax owners have been urged to clear their dues at the earliest and avail the rebate scheme,” said V Umashankar, commissioner, MCG.

He added that the municipal corporation is also trying to trace owners of vacant plots to increase tax recovery.

According to data procured from the MCG, the corporation has been able to trace owners of only 11,000 of the 50,000 properties lying vacant, and hence, could not levy property tax on the rest.