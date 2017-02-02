MCG sends eviction notices to individuals to reclaim Gwal Pahari land

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has sent notices on Thursday to individuals to vacate its land in Gwal Pahari. The corporation, which now wants immediate possession of the land, said notices have been sent to around 200 individuals who claim the land belong to them.

The entitlement of the land in question and the mutation has been in a dispute for over three decades.

Gwal Pahari is part of the Aravalli range with the Gurgaon-Faridabad road passing through it. Due to its prime location and scope for development, it is much sought-after by developers and realtors.

The area is surrounded by Delhi, Faridabad and Gurgaon, the three prime cities of NCR and land appreciation is high here at all times.

The MCG taking possession of the land would mean that it would fence the area and remove any structures constructed on the land.

The land is currently in the hands of various individuals, private developers and farmhouse owners. Many of the plots have boundaries demarcated while others have structures built on it or are lying vacant.

“We have sent notices to individuals to vacate the corporation’s land with immediate effect,” said V Umashankar, MCG commissioner.

Umashankar said the 464 acre land in question in Gwal Pahari has been mutated in MCG’s name.

“We have the title deeds and the corporation has every right to take possession of the land immediately. Since the title belongs to the corporation, no individual can claim it is his/her land,” Umashankar said.

The corporation had sent a team of officials to Gwal Pahari to take stock of the ground reality before sending notices.

While hearing individual owners’ claims, Gurgaon district collector TL Satyaprakash’s court had ordered the release of the land on January 2. This was later stayed by the Gurgaon divisional commissioner D Suresh on the appeal of the corporation.

“Now when the matter is subjudice. The collector’s order is pending with the Haryana government. The MCG’s attempt to take possession of the land is a futile attempt to make its stand in the court stronger,” said an individual who has bought land in Gwal Pahari said on condition of anonymity.

He said the MCG had sent notices several times in the past as well.