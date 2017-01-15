MCG to start construction of cultural complex at Sector 53, Gurgaon

The Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) will soon start the construction of a cultural complex proposed on 10 acres along the Golf Course Road in Sector 53.

The civic body got the nod from the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) of the state government a week ago and the engineering wing will start undertake the work.

A new cultural complex is important as city’s only cultural hub -- Epicentre -- temporarily shut down on Sunday as its lease is yet to be renewed.

The proposed cultural complex has been in limbo for the last two years. The ULB wanted Gurgaon’s proposed cultural hub to be developed on the lines of Bharat Bhavan, Bhopal.

Sudhir Chauhan, senior town planner, MCG, said, “The plan to construct this cultural complex on the lines of Bharat Bhavan seems difficult, but we are still considering it. The other model we are considering is the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. As we have got the nod for construction from the head office, Chandigarh, the engineering wing will start construction anytime in January. We have submitted the final draft to the engineering wing.”

Bharat Bhavan is a multi-art centre set up to create an interactive proximity for the verbal, visual and performing arts. It seeks to provide a creative and thought provoking milieu to those who wish to contribute something new and meaningful in the contemporary scene of fine arts, literature, theatre, cinema, dance and music.

Chauhan said that the state-of-the-art complex will have an auditorium for 2,000 people. It will also have a theatre, art gallery, sculpture studio, workshop, library, exhibition centre, meeting or media hall, administrative blocks, guest house, cafeteria, dormitory for ladies and gents (40 persons) and convenience shopping complex.

“The estimated cost for the entire project for which consultancy is to be provided is approximately Rs 100 crore,” Chauhan said.