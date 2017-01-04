MCG worried about citizens’ feedback during cleanliness survey

Although the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) is confident that it will pass the Swachh Sarvekshan 2017 with top marks, there is apprehension among officials that the corporation could score low in public feedback, which is an important part of the evaluation process.

The survey, which is being carried out in 500 cities with more than one lakh population, started in Gurgaon on Wednesday with a three-member team from the Union ministry of urban development scrutinising documents and later visiting two zones of the corporation.

The team from the Quality Council of India (QCI) comprising senior assessor Aman Bhardwaj and junior assessors Ravinder Pal and TR Upadhyaya reached the corporation office in Sector 34 around 11 am. “The work of scrutinising documents on various parameters started today (Wednesday). This is the first phase of assessment. The next phases would be field visits and feedback from public,” Vivek Kalia, joint commissioner, zone 1, MCG, said.

The survey team is scheduled to visit Gurgaon railway station and bus stand on Thursday.

“What the team will check at these sites is cleanliness, placement of litter bins, open defecation, public toilets, and whether these areas have messages related to Swacch Bharat Mission and Asli Tarakki (true development) campaign,” an official said.

The team will evaluate the city for 2,000 marks on the basis of documentation made available by the MCG, field observation and citizen feedback on cleanliness and various aspects of urban sanitation facilities.

“The MCG has taken great pain to ensure good documentation work, and in creating awareness about keeping the city clean. But, our score could take a hit if citizens give a negative feedback,” an MCG official said.

The team will assess the level of awareness in slums in the old city about the importance of hygiene. They will also check whether adequate number of community/public toilets have been constructed and verify the MCG’s claims on open defecation-free status of the city.

The team will also inspect whether regular sweeping is carried out in commercial and residential areas, and the primary waste collection system. They would also check whether the city has a waste to energy/compost plant and if there is proper remediation at the landfill site in Bandhwari.

The condition of public toilets and cleanliness at vegetable, fruit and meat markets would also be assessed.