Mewat police to track source of beef in biryani

After filing a case against seven in the wake of finding beef in biryani being sold in Mewat, the Mewat police is now planning to track the source of beef supplied to biryani makers.

As cattle slaughter is banned in Haryana, the police investigation will focus on the source and the manner in which beef reached the accused, said Kuldeep Singh, SHO Ferozepur Jhirka, where the FIR was filed on Saturday against the seven accused. The case was filed on the orders of a local court.

“We will take action against the accused but also investigate the source of beef. It may take time to trace the biryani makers and the people who supplied them beef,” Singh said.

He appeared in the Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday where the matter of beef biryani was listed for hearing. Singh said the next hearing is scheduled on December 7.

Regarding a delay in filing the case, Singh said as it was a “sensitive issue”, it needed to be handled carefully.

The case was lodged on the order of the court of subdivisional judicial magistrate who had on October 13 asked the police to investigate and take action in the matter on the plea of Naresh Kadyan, chairman People for Animals, Haryana.

The animal husbandry department and police had on August 24 last year collected seven samples of biryani from shopkeepers and vendors in Muslim-dominated Mewat district’s Mundaka village, 85km from Gurgaon, leading to widespread outrage.

The samples tested positive for containing “meat of cattle species” when tested at a lab in Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Hisar.

The accused have been booked under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gau Samvardhan Act 2015, three sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and seven sections of the IPC.

Mewat has been on the radar of cow vigilante groups ever since the state government enforced the cow protection act in March last year.

A police officer working with the cow protection task force said the cattle are smuggled to Mewat from neighbouring districts and stashed in the hills in the interiors of Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka, Nagina, Pingawa, Punhana, Rawali, Shikrawa and areas bordering Alwar district of Rajasthan.

The officer said cattle are slaughtered and skinned at these hideouts and meat is sold to shopkeepers.