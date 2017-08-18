Mewat school row: Child rights panel recommends FIR against three teachers

The State Commission for Protection of Child Right (SCPCR) has recommended that a FIR be registered against the three teachers for allegedly forcing two students at the Mewat Model School to recite the Quran and espouse Islam.

Jyoti Bainda, chairperson, SCPCR, has written to superintendent of police, Nuh, Mewat, asking that action be taken on the report and a case be registered under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 (Punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The students had complained to the Nuh deputy commissioner on July 22 that the three teachers Mubarik Ali (computer science), Mainuddin (Urdu) and Mohammad Arif (social science), who was also the hostel warden, had forced them to offer namaz.

The two teachers were immediately suspended while the third, the warden, was transferred.

Only three of the 207 students in the school are Hindus and all of them have sought a transfer. There are eight teachers in the school of whom three are Hindus.

“I had a long discussion with the deputy commissioner on Thursday and he had asked me to submit the report, to take appropriate action. I have also written to the SP to ensure action is taken and justice is provided to the children,” Bainda said.

The 10-page report was submitted by the member of the SCPCR who had visited Mewat Model School and met the students and their family members on August 4 and 5.

“I was shocked to see the living condition of the students in the hostel. Apart from the mental trauma, they were also not provided good food. There were no glasses and the milk was served on plates, which were not even washed. Drinking water was available only in the toilets and the condition was pathetic,” said Sushil Verma, member of the SCPCR who prepared the report.

During the visit, the team found that the children were not willing to return to school as they were pressured to take back their statement against the teachers.

“The students revealed that they were forced to convert to Islam. The Hindu students were also barred from entering the computer room and the Urdu teacher Mainuddin often motivated them to convert to Islam and often abusive Hindu Gods,” Verma said.

The senior students had allegedly threatened the three boys to take back their statements and warned them if they did not do so they will be barred from all the schools in near future.

“The computer teacher Mubarik Ali used to show movies on Kashmir to motivate students and the Hindu students were often assaulted by seniors when they refused to offer namaz,” Verma said.

Khurshid Rajaka, chairperson of Mewat development agency that runs the school, said, “We will take action against anyone who is found guilty. We will examine the report once we get a copy and prompt action will be taken. The report has been submitted to the deputy commissioner.”

Nazneen Bhasin, superintendent of police, Nuh, did not respond to calls.