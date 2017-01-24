Missing 10-year-old girl found dead in Gurgaon, rape suspected

Seven days after she was reported missing, a 10-year-old girl was found dead in a room built on a vacant plot in Sector 53 on Monday evening. There was a fibre rope around the neck and the mouth was gagged, besides several injury marks on the body. The police admitted the possibility of rape but said a confirmation could only be made after the post-mortem report. For now, a case of murder has been registered.

The victim had gone missing on January 16, while playing outside the slums in Wazirabad village. Her parents, both garbage collectors, had filed a complaint with the Sushant Lok police.

The body was discovered by a group of boys around 5.30pm. The children, who were playing cricket in Saraswati Kunj, had gone to the plot to pick their ball when they spotted the body. “Their ball landed at the same spot and the boys saw the body. The girl’s father was called for identification,” said Jaswant Singh, additional SHO, Sushant Lok police station.

According to police sources, the body bore injury marks, especially on the skull and neck. “It looks like she was strangled to death and the culprit knew his way around this crowded area,” a police officer said.

The girl’s parents said they had left for work around 8am on that day. “We went to collect garbage in the sectors that day early morning and when we returned she was missing. We initially thought she must have gone to play nearby but we panicked when she did not return till 8.30pm. We looked for her every where and then lodged a complaint,” the victim’s father said.

The family from West Bengal, has been living in Gurgaon for the last five years. The victim was the youngest of two siblings, the police said.