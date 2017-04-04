Mitsubishi proposes to build metro in Gurgaon at a cheaper rate than DMRC

The Haryana government has asked Japanese company Mitsubishi to conduct studies on two routes for the purpose of constructing a metro line in the city. The move came after a meeting of officials in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The company gave a presentation to the government officials claiming that it could construct a network at a much lower rate as compared to other entities.

According to the presentation, an automated guideway transit system operates without drivers, making such a system cheaper to build and operate than the conventional railway systems. The trains on such a system have a maximum speed of 120kmph and can be viewed as a cheaper option to link urban centres with far off areas.

The two routes proposed by the company are from Iffco Chowk to Gurgaon railway station and Iffco Chowk to Sector 21 Dwarka in Delhi. Mitsubishi will conduct studies along these routes and submit a feasibility report to the Haryana government.

Haryana chief secretary DS Dhesi said, “The project is at a very preliminary stage and until the company submits the feasibility report, nothing concrete can be said. We have seen their presentation now.”

The Haryana government is keen on developing a mass transit system in the state for faster industrial growth.

Kazunori Konishi, managing director, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries India Private Limited, said, “Today, we basically explained about our project to the Haryana government. We will study and submit a report on this to the government.”

The government told the Japanese delegation to submit report on all economic aspects and costing of the proposed project.

“One thing that the delegation claimed is that their construction cost will be comparatively lower. But that is still not the only criteria to arrive at decision in this regard,” said D Suresh, divisional commissioner, Gurgaon.

The areas north of the NH-8 (Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway) have been neglected in terms of metro connectivity. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)’s proposal to link Iffco Chowk with Sector 21 Dwarka has still not worked out. The DMRC in February 2012 had submitted its first detailed project report on the Delhi airport to Iffco Chowk link, which the Haryana government rejected. Since then, that project has been delayed indefinitely.

Narbir Singh, MLA Badshahpur, who was present in the meeting, said, “The Japanese delegation of Mitsubishi said they can construct and maintain metro lines at a much affordable rate compared to the DMRC. The company gave its presentation to the Haryana government in New Delhi. It will conduct a route study between Iffco Chowk and Gurgaon railway station and Iffco Chowk and Sector 21 Dwarka.”