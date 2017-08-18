Mobile phones recovered from Gurgaon’s Bhondsi jail

Continuing its drive against use of phones in Bhondsi jail in Gurgaon, the police seized a mobile handset from an inmate, while three more mobile phones were found abandoned during the search conducted on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a mobile phone was found abandoned near the wall on the jail premises. The drive comes in the wake of directions from authorities to curb the usage of mobiles in Bhondsi jail as there have been a number of complaints that notorious criminals are running extortion racket from inside.

The accused from whom the phone was recovered was identified as Gourav.

A case under section 42A of Prisons Act was registered against the accused. During a major search operation carried out by crime branch of the Gurgaon police earlier, as many as thirteen persons were booked in a day long operation. Police had recovered 21 phones and a number of SIM cards from the possession of the accused. Cases against them were registered at Bhondsi police station.

Sumit Kuhar, DCP, crime, said that the usage of mobile phones will be curbed inside the Bhondsi jail. “There have been complaints of extortion calls from inside the jail. We will put a stop to this practice,” he said.