Mobile pollution checking unit impounded in Gurgaon

The regional transport authority on Tuesday, in a drive against illegal pollution checking units, impounded a mobile unit that was operating in front of MGF Mall. Regional Transport Authority officials said that all mobile checking units are illegal under The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

“We have initiated a drive against mobile units that are providing PUC certificates to vehicles as they are all illegally operational. All the units have to be stationed to conduct pollution check of vehicles. They are not supposed to be movable units. The team is investigating their mode of operation and their registration status as well,” Trilok Chand secretary, RTA, said.

Pradeep Singh, who owns the mobile checking centre, said, “As a stationed unit is not easily accessible to the public, we opted for a mobile van that can cater to a larger number of people.”

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had sought the number of centres issuing pollution under control (PUC) certificates on January 16 to verify if they are adhering to the norms.

A team formed by the regional transport authority (RTA) is carrying out an inspection of the units in the city to check centres that are operating illegally without any registration and equipment.

RTA officials said that they will conduct such drive regularly and will take strong action against the violators. Earlier on January 21, HT had highlighted the issue of pollution checking units that are operational without any check from the civic agencies.

As the air quality of the city has failed to improve in the last two months, the CPCB had asked the pollution watchdog and RTA to take active steps to curb pollution. Getting a pollution under control certificate in the city is very easy as PUC centres rarely follow norms to issue a certificate, sources said.

Also monitoring these units is a tough task as there is no accurate data regarding the number of these centres. “As per our records the city has around 300 PUC units, however, the actual figure is much more than that. We will crack down on this illegal business soon,” he said.

Officials said that any unit found violating NGT norms will be issued a closure notice by RTA.