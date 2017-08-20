Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon to revive four ponds

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials have said that they will revive four ponds at Basai, Sukhrali, Jahajgarh and Samaspur as catchment areas for storing rainwater. They said work will commence after the monsoon.

Besides reviving natural ponds, MCG officials said they will channel stormwater towards these ponds as a measure to counter waterlogging in these low-lying areas which receive rain run-off from the Aravallis.

The project of rejuvenating ponds was announced by MCG commissioner V Umashankar during a recent gathering for a workshop on tackling issues pertaining to the Najafgarh drain.

Umashankar had stated that to ensure that these ponds are properly maintained, the MCG is seeking the participation of residents.

“The pond rejuvenation project needs participation from the public to make it successful. The MCG is also setting up sewage treatment plants to ensure the water is treated. It will also enable pond water to be utilised for multiple purposes,” SS Rohilla, MCG spokesperson, said.

The need to develop ponds and curb sewage from flowing towards water bodies was raised by Keshav Chandra, secretary, environment, Delhi Government, as well.

Chandra said that although urban planning is the need of the hour, urgent measures should be taken to prevent sewage from being channelled towards water bodies. Keshav was of the view that watershed management could ensure use of pond water for multiple purposes and a start to that end could be made with village ponds.

The MCG has identified 38 points across the city where sewage and encroachments are curbing the natural flow of drains. The civic body has initiated action in these places.

Last month, following a visit to Gwal Pahari, Umashankar directed MCG officials to demolish encroachments that were stopping flow of the area’s natural stormwater drain and also built a mini sewage treatment plant at the site.