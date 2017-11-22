Municipal Corporation of Gurugram to start door-to-door waste collection from Dec 2

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will commence door-to-door waste collection from December 2 in areas under wards 5 and 6, officials said, calling it a ‘significant step’ in waste management.

The development comes in the backdrop of Haryana government’s announcement on Sunday that Bandhwari waste plant will resume operations from June 2019, after a gap of nearly six years.

It was speculated that the door-to-door collection process may be delayed by a month due to the issue of logistics but MCG officials said that necessary parameters are in place.

Ward 5 comprises Udyog Vihar phases 1-5, sectors 17, 18, 19, 20 and Sirhaul village, while Ward 6 comprises sectors 12 A, 14, Prem Nagar and Sanjay Colony.

MCG officials said that the responsibility to collect waste from doorsteps and transport the same to designated sites via e-rickshaws will lie with the concessionaire.

Prior to initiating the service, both MCG and the concessionaire — Ecogreen — held sessions with residents in each MCG ward for waste segregation.

Residents have been asked to segregate dry and wet waste and deposit the same in different bags. Residents were informed of the guidelines of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and also the directions of the National Green Tribunal about waste collection.

The Solid Waste Management Rules state that municipal corporations must work closely with the pollution watchdog to ensure that there is no pollution from waste. Recently, residents’ associations were asked by MCG to provide heaters to security personnel in the night, as they generally burn waste to make a bonfire in the winter.

The NGT guidelines also ban open burning of waste, with a view to curb pollution.

“With procedures to restart operations of the Bandhwari waste plant, MCG is looking to streamline its waste collection process. In the next few months, all MCG wards will have the door-to-door waste collection facility,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer of MCG.

On Sunday, Haryana’s principal secretary (ULB) Anand Mohan Sharan, MCG commissioner V Umashankar , Gurgaon mayor Madhu Azad and Faridabad mayor Anju Bala visited the Bandhwari plant, where it was disclosed that the plant is likely to resume operations from June 2019, as a waste-to-energy plant is being built there at a projected cost of Rs430 crore.

Bandhwari plant has been lying defunct since August 2013 following a fire. At present, over 1,400 tonnes of untreated daily waste from Gurgaon and Faridabad is dumped there.