Nagata India’s executive director stabbed to death in Gurgaon

The executive director of a tool manufacturing company - Nagata India pvt ltd - in Manesar was stabbed to death in Gurgaon on Wednesday evening.

Though the police are probing the incident from all angles, they suspects robbery as the cause of the murder.

The body of the victim, 53-year-old Ramesh Vij, was found by locals around 10pm near the CCA School in Sector 4.

The incident happened when the victim’s wife, his son, daughter and son-in-law had gone to a mall to celebrate the birthday of his daughter on Wednesday.

A case of murder has been registered at the Sector 9-A police station on the complaint of Gaurav Khanna, son-in-law of the victim.

His Toyota Corolla Altis car, provided to him by the company, was found some distance away crashed to an electric pole, Khanna told police.

He had withdrawn cash from an ATM on Old Railway road near the New Colony curve, said the police. “An amount of ₹30,000 has been recovered from his car. All the angles are being probed but it seems to be a robbery gone wrong but noting can be ruled out,” said sub-inspector Krishan Kumar, the investigating officer.

Kumar said they received information around 10pm and immediately rushed to the spot, where they found Vij lying dead on the ground.

He was found fatally stabbed in the chest and the details about his injuries would become clear after the postmortem report is out, said the investigating officer. The police are trying to obtain the CCTV footage of the ATM and the area around it where the victim was stabbed.

The victim was a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience in die manufacturing, tool tryouts and was an expert in die design for all kinds of skin panels for major automotive companies including Ford, Suzuki, Maruti, General motors and other companies. Also, he had a house in Sector 5 part 3.

Vij was also the plant head at Nagata India Pvt Ltd, a tool and die manufacturing company in IMT Manesar, said police.