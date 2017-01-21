New Gurgaon court complex to have arbitration centre

The new district judicial complex will have an international arbitration centre in addition to fully developed bar chambers, multiple court rooms and other modern facilities. Bhoomi poojan for the project was conducted opposite Vikas Sadan on Saturday.

The city has grown manifold in the last decade and the old judicial complex adjoining Mini Secretariat was proving insufficient for the smooth functioning of the district court.

The international arbitration centre would help in resolving disputes between two parties that rise out of conflict in agreement.

Mayank Raghav, advocate, Gurgaon court, said, “It will be a milestone achievement for us when a floor (of the new court complex) is dedicated to an international arbitration centre. It will be of great help when two parties have a dispute over an agreement. Till now, I have observed many citizens visiting other countries for the same and now they can settle it here.”

Bhoomi poojan took place for the ‘Tower of Justice’ in the presence of Punjab and Haryana high court judges AK Mittal and Suryakant Sharma.

“An international arbitration centre is urgently required in Gurgaon to resolve disputes instantly and we hope this tower will bring respite,” justice Suryakant said.

“Such an international arbitration centre is being run in Punjab and Haryana high court,” justice Mittal said.

The Tower of Justice is a building that will be able to accommodate the entire judicial complex of Gurgaon that currently has 40 judges and litigants ranging from 6,000 to 8,000 a day. Apart from this, 4,000 lawyers are practising in the judicial complex that spreads across three buildings.

Sudesh Yadav, president, Gurgaon Bar Association, said, “We have been waiting for this day for years and finally it is going to be a reality.”

The public works department (PWD) will construct the tower on a seven-acre plot.

“Earlier, there were some roadblocks in transferring land that was in possession of the agriculture department,” a senior PWD official said. Now, everything is sorted out and construction will start soon, he said.

Currently, due to paucity of space, both lawyers and clients face major challenges. Four judges sit at the Mini Secretariat, four at Vikas Sadan and other judges in the district court complex, forcing clients and advocates to hop from building to building.

The foundation stone for a judicial complex in Sohna was also laid on Saturday.