New Gurgaon deputy commissioner Hardeep Singh takes charge

The newly appointed Gurgaon deputy commissioner Hardeep Singh took charge of the district administration at the Mini-Secretariat on Wednesday.

Singh, an IAS officer of the 2006 batch, earlier served in Gurgaon as administrator, Haryana urban development authority (Huda), in 2016, and was posted as administrator, Huda, Panchkula, before the transfer.

Singh held a meeting with district officials and told them that issues reported by people should be disposed of in a timely manner.

He also imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Gurgaon in view of the upcoming Republic Day and prohibited carrying of weapons in public places.

Outlining his priorities, the DC said resolving the Hero Honda Chowk traffic and flooding issue would be among his priorities as the entire city was gridlocked because of waterlogging in July. Singh also identified traffic congestion on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and across the city as another challenge that needs to be addressed immediately.

Giving impetus to digital payments and focusing on cashless transactions in government departments would also be pushed across the city, he said. He also asked officials about the requirement of Point of Sale (PoS) machines so that these could be procured at the earliest.

Singh also reiterated the resolve of the government to ensure a corruption-free government and the need to push the Swachh Bharat campaign across the district. He also said that on the second Saturday of every month, government employees would do volunteer work to ensure that the city is clean and green, as decided by the state government.

The DC also assured that the resolution of public grievances through the CM Window will be made more robust so that the issues faced by citizen are resolved on priority.