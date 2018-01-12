New medical team to probe boy’s death at Gurgaon pvt hospital

The health department will set up a team of specialised doctors to inquire into the death of an 11-year-old boy at a city-based private hospital. The team will probe the allegation of medical negligence made by the boy’s parents in the wake of his death in November.

The heath department did not receive the inquiry report from a medical team that had been set up earlier to probe the charge. The team was to submit its report last month.

A health official claimed that since the doctors associated with the health department are busy probing some cases of medical negligence against private hospitals, the report on this particular case was delayed.

BK Rajora, chief medical officer, Civil Hospital, said that the team set up earlier has been disbanded.

“We have now set up a team of doctors, who specialise in paediatrics, to investigate the case. We have already got the details of the child’s condition from the private hospital where he was treated. We have also received a complaint from the police and are aware of the allegation levelled (against the hospital) by his parents,” Rajora said.

Parents of 11year-old Prateek Kumar said he was suffering from diarrhoea and was admitted to Park Hospital at South City 2 on November 21. A resident of Basai, Prateek was the youngest of three siblings, and died on November 22.

The parents alleged that the 11-year-old was administered the wrong medicine through an injection, as a result of which he died.

They filed a complaint at the Sadar police station. After conducting a probe, the police submitted its report to the health department for further investigation.

Read I Gurgaon: Six doctors of Artemis hospital booked for medical negligence

Rajora said that once the team files its report, it will be sent to the Medical Council of India (MCI) for further investigation.

“We will send the report to the MCI, which has a board to carry out further probe and take a call on whether the death could, indeed, be attributed to medical negligence,” Rajora said.

The hospital, in a statement issued last month, said all procedures were followed and the boy was administered the right medicine for his condition.

“We hope the committee will bring out the truth. The boy’s post-mortem report was inconclusive and his viscera sample has been sent for further tests. As per our records, the boy was administered proper dose of Midazolam (the medicine). If something were to happen to him, it would have happened in 15 minutes, not two hours after being administered the medicine. He was under close observation. We also want a fair probe and are keenly awaiting the panel’s report,” Dr. V S Bhalla, medical superintendent, Park Hospital, Gurgaon, said.