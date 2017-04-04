Huda testing new pipeline in Gurgaon to increase water supply

The Haryana urban development authority (Huda) on Tuesday started testing of its new 15km water pipeline meant to increase water supply by 15-20 million gallons a day (MGD). The testing is expected to be completed in the next couple of days, after which Huda will commission the line for operations if no fault is detected.

The additional water is meant to take Huda’s water supply capacity from 70 MGD to 90 MGD and meet the city’s peak water demand during summers.

Huda sectors from 1 to 23 and 23 A, Palam Vihar, Ashok Vihar Phase 1 and 2, Sheetla Colony and other areas will be benefit from the new water pipeline.

Read more

Umesh Aggarwal, Gurgaon MLA, said, “I will talk to Huda to get the new line functional as soon as possible. Work on it is complete so there should be no delay in starting its operations. Water crisis is a big issue these days and I receive complaints of erratic water supply from residents daily.”

A Huda official said it was decided to increase water supply on the basis of a study by a reputed company two years ago.

Virender Singh Malik, sub divisional officer (SDO), Huda, said, “We expedited the work and completed it to meet residents’ water demand for this summer. We hope the 15 to 20 MGD water will end the crisis. Our trials and testing of the line are underway. We conduct the tests to check for leakage or rupture, if any, in the line. Once satisfied, we will commission it.”

Read more

Sunil Yadav, president, Palam Vihar residents’ welfare association (RWA), said, “Water scarcity in summer is a perennial problem and both Huda and MCG have remained negligent towards it. We hope the supply augmentation will bring relief this summer and we will not have to depend on private water tankers as much.”