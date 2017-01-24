NH-8 accident: Two dead, six injured in bus-truck collision

Two people were killed and six injured after a private bus collided with a truck on Tuesday morning at National Highway 8 in Dharuhera, Rewari.

Eyewitnesses said the bus, which was carrying engineering employees from a private company based in Pathreri Village near Manesar turned over and two passengers were crushed.

Police identified the deceased as Ashish and Ajay. The injured are Virender, Karan, Vikas, Rohit, Deepak and Anoop.

The injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital and the condition of Virender remains critical. The incident took place around 6:30 am, when the truck going towards Gurgaon lost control and crashed into a divider, coming onto the path of the bus heading towards Rewari. Both the vehicles were speeding, witnesses said.

A post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted and police booked the truck driver, who fled the spot, under sections of rash driving and death by negligence.

“A case of rash driving, causing death by negligence and causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others has been registered against the truck driver under sections 279,304 A and 337 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigations is on and we are trying to trace the truck driver,” sub-inspector Satender, station house officer of Dharuhera police station, said.