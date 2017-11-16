NHAI meets residents of Sector 17, agrees to install sound barriers

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday said it will install sound barriers to check the inconveniences to over 100 houses in Sector 17, near the NH-8 (Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway).

The national highway was widened recently, with the result that the traffic noise became unbearable for residents. A team of NHAI officials on Thursday visited the sector and met residents. Later, the NHAI Gurgaon project manager assured residents that the authority will install sound barriers in the locality soon.

A noise pollution control barrier is an exterior structure designed to protect residents from excessive noise pollution.

NHAI officials agreed to the residents’ claim that the after the widening of the highway, several houses were exposed to the noise of traffic and the issue needed a remedy.

Manoj Kaushik, NHAI project manager, said, “I have spoken with the engineer concerned and requested him to expedite the installation of sound barriers. I agreed to the residents’ claim that sound pollution is high in the area. The installation would happen in next 15 to 20 days.”

The residents had met the NHAI project director (PD) Ashok Kumar Sharma in June when the widening work was underway and requested that sound barriers be installed.

“We will surely get it done as their demand is justified,” said the project director.

Block C of Sector 17 is located along the expressway, between Iffco Chowk and MDI, and has over a hundred houses that are directly exposed to traffic.

“There was a buffer zone — a green belt — between Block C and the expressway earlier but when the road the was widened to accommodate a service road and a U-turn, the green area was done away with. So, we appealed to the NHAI to install sound barriers along the road,” said Satish Solanki, a resident.

GS Sehrawat, another resident, said, “We are not able to get a sound sleep. The noise is unbearable most of the time.”

In June 2017, when the widening work had started, Sharma had met residents and assured them that a sound barrier will be built in the area. Now that the work has been completed, the NHAI said it will expedite the installation.