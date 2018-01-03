NHAI, panchayat at odds over land transfer for Kherki toll removal

Day after Manesar panchayat members refuted the government’s claim that 65 acres have been transferred to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for relocation of the Kherki Daula toll plaza, the roadways authority said that the land at Sehrawan, around 11km from the existing toll point, will soon be in its possession.

Ashok Kumar Sharma, project director, NHAI, for the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, tweeted on Tuesday that the land in question has already been transferred.

“This is a fact that the 65 acre 5 kanal and 14 marla land required for construction of new toll plaza at Sehrawan has been transferred to the NHAI vide deputy commissioner (DC) office Gurgaon letter dated December 26, 2017 and the NHAI will take possession of the land shortly (sic),” Sharma tweeted.

The Manesar panchayat, however, issued a stout denial to the NHAI’s claim reiterating that 59 acres, which is part of the 65 acres in question, is still with it.

“Till date, no such transfer has happened and the land still belongs to the Manesar panchayat. We also haven’t budged an inch from our demand that the(Kherki) toll be relocated 5km from Sehrawan towards the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway. That way, 59 acres of our land won’t have to be acquired. I will also have a word with revenue officials in this regard,” Puja Kumari, chairperson, Manesar panchayat, said.

Tejram and Dharambir — zila parshads (district councillors) of Manesar’s Ward 9 and 8 respectively — also refuted the NHAI’s claim.

“This is a blatant lie. The government had acquired village lands earlier. We requested the government to spare 59 acres, so that the land could be used for village purposes. Our panchayat even passed a resolution to that effect a month ago. We don’t understand why the NHAI is peddling a lie,” Dharamvir said.

Read I Gurgaon: Long weekend reduces road traffic as commuters cruise

Sudhir Chaudhary, a local activist, said, “The land in question is still in the custody of Manesar gram panchayat. The CM has to give his approval for it to be transferred to the NHAI. Gram panchayat has had no communication from the CM’s office (on the transfer) till date.”

On December 26, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the transfer of 65 acres to the NHAI while inaugurating a PWD rest house in Gurgaon.

Quizzed on the NHAI’s transfer claim, Gurgaon deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh assured that he would look into the matter.