NHAI to transfer land in a week to set up two new toll points in Gurgaon

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has said that it will transfer land to the Millennium City Expressway Limited (MCEPL) at Sehrawan and Manesar to set up two new toll booths on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in a week. The move will be a step towards the proposed shifting or relocation of the Kherki Daula toll plaza.

MCEPL will start the process of setting up new toll booths at both the locations only after it gets possession of the land, said an executive of the concessionaire operating the toll at Kherki Daula.

Speculation around the Kherki toll shifting began on August 14 this year when Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said that the toll point will be relocated while laying the foundation stone for a proposed elevated corridor on Sohna Road.

Following Gadkari’s direction, the NHAI set the ball rolling, as it held two crucial meetings with MCEPL executives and officials of five nationalised banks to devise a road map in this regard.

A committee comprising NHAI officials, MCEPL executives and bank officials was constituted to draw up a profit and loss report based on traffic survey at the new locations.

“Going by Gadkari’s announcement, the Kherki toll plaza ought to have been shifted to a new location much before the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) elections on September 24,” Manoj Tyagi, a Manesar-based industrialist said.

Ashok Kumar Sharma, project director, NHAI, Gurgaon said, “We are waiting for the Gurgaon district administration to hand over lands at Sehrawan and Manesar to the NHAI. Once we get possession, it will take about a week for us to transfer the lands to the MCEPL.”

Read I Gurgaon: Kherki Daula toll to be shifted 8 km towards Manesar from present location

S Raguraman, chief executive officer (CEO), MCEPL, said, “Land is the first stage to start the process of toll shifting. I cannot comment on the land transfer delay. MCEPL has not received any official communication from the NHAI till date regarding the (Kherki) toll shifting.”

The MCEPL survey report claimed that the concessionaire will suffer a 44% revenue loss if the toll is shifted from Kherki Daula in Gurgaon to Sehrawan in Panchgaon and Manesar. MCEPL has submitted the report to the NHAI.

Named on the basis of their distance from the nearest national highway, the Sehrawan toll in Panchgaon will be called Toll 53 and the one in Manesar will be called Toll 47. Kherki Daula toll point is also known as Toll 42. Sehrawan is about 11km away from the existing toll plaza, while the one at Manesar is about 5km from the toll point.

According to the MCEPL report, around 1.1 lakh vehicles cross the Kherki toll everyday, leading to an average revenue of ₹40 lakh per day. The number of vehicles will be reduced to around 60,000 once the toll is shifted to two different places, the report says.

The Gurgaon expressway opened to traffic with two toll plazas — Sirhaul and Kherki Daula— in 2008. It ran into trouble within three years of its opening and led to the termination of the agreement with the previous concessionaire in February 2014. Later, the NHAI signed an agreement with the IDFC-led consortium, which operates the expressway through MCEPL.