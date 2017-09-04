NHAI wants underground U-turn on Delhi-Gurgaon e-way near Ambience Mall

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to ditch the plan to construct an elevated U-turn on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and instead decided to come up with an underground U-turn at the same spott.

The NHAI on Friday said the underground U-turn proposal is underway with consultant preparing its design and detailed project report (DPR). The project will be put up before the local administration for approval in the next couple of weeks.

The NHAI said on one side the ramp of the underground U-turn will start somewhere near the landing of the Shankar Chowk flyover towards Udyog Vihar. The ramp for the U-turn will start nearly 150 meters before entry to Leela Hotel on the other side of the Expressway.

The NHAI said funding of the underground tunnel will be borne equally by the highways authority and Haryana government.

Ashok Sharma, project director of NHAI, Gurgaon, said, “The NHAI will bear 50 percent construction cost and the remaining cost will be borne by the Haryana government.”

Proposal of an underground U-turn crossover facility for residents living in areas west to the Expressway to reach Ambience Mall, Leela Hotel, DLF and other areas near 24 KM (known as Sarhaul Toll previously) was part of the original plan of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

A series of meeting have taken place in this regard between the NHAI and officials of the Haryana government since 2008 when the expressway came into operation. The NHAI in 2015 decided to construct an elevated U-turn (instead of underground) and hired a consultant to prepare design, following a meeting with the officials of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda).

Read I Gurgaon: Two U-turns opened to ease traffic at Genpact Chowk

Yashpal Yadav, administrator Huda, who was present in the meeting said, “NHAI officials said it will share the

U-turn design with stakeholders such as Ambience Mall and DLF who are funding construction in 25 percent each ratio. Both the shareholders have consented to share the costs after they went through the design.”

The Huda has provided land for the U-turn.

The underpass, officials said, will ease the crossing from west to east on the Delhi Gurgaon Expressway near Ambience Mall. This would mean commuters of wester parts such as Udyog Vihar, Sectors 21, 22, 23 and Palam Vihar can use the U-turn to reach Ambience Mall, Leela Hotel, and DLF Phase-III.

At present, for reaching Ambience Mall, DLF Phase 3 and Cyber City, commuters have to travel to towards Rajokari and take a U-turn from under the flyover.