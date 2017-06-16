Nine booked for gang-rape of Dalit woman in Sohna

The Sohna police on Thursday booked nine persons for allegedly raping a 20-year-old Dalit woman for over a year. The men allegedly threatened to circulate videos of the gang-rape if she told anyone about it.

A case against was registered at Sohna city police station on Thursday, after the men allegedly not only gang raped the woman again on June 8, but also stole jewellery worth Rs10 lakh from her house in the village.

The accused have been identified as Khalid, Nizam, Naseem, Appal alias Irfan, Kale, Javed, Akbar, Allaudin and Sarvez. They have been booked under various sections of the IPC including section 376 D and IT Act, Arms Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The victim alleged that in June last year, Khalid and his brother had entered her house and raped her at gunpoint. She said they also shot videos and photos of the incident, which they used to blackmail her over the year. She alleged that while the Khalid kept raping her, he also brought others who also sexually exploited her.

She added that even after her marriage they kept harassing her and when she came to her parents’ house in the village, they asked her for money to settle the matter. According to her complaint, on the night of June 8, the accused forcibly entered her house and two of them raped her before decamping with gold ornaments worth around Rs10 lakh. The woman said the theft shocked her family and her in-laws too questioned her, which is when she told them about the alleged gang-rape and blackmail.

The victim and her family also alleged that the local police was reluctant to register the case when approached. “The police at local level should handle crimes against women with more sensitivity as the victims already face mental trauma,” said advocate Rajiv Kaushik, who helped the family register the case.

Ashok Bakshi, DCP, South said the case was registered on Thursday and a probe is underway. “The matter is being investigated and the accused will be nabbed soon,” he said.

Sources said a police team had searched the village of the accused near Sohna, but they remained absconding.