No legal hurdle in Gurgaon civic body polls, says state election commission

The Punjab and Haryana high court asked the state government on Friday to address the grievances of petitioners from Gurgaon who had challenged the final draft notification of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and sought a stay on the election scheduled for September 24.

The court disposed of the petition directing the state government to redress the grievances within 15 days.

RS Rathee, the petitioner, said, “We sought court intervention to stay MCG elections as the demarcation of wards is incorrect and is manipulated by ad hoc committee members to benefit the ruling party. Our grievances are to be addressed by the government, we believe. However, we welcome court’s decision.”

The court has not directed anything about the election process.

The Haryana state election commission said that there is no legal hurdle in conducting MCG election.

Dalip Singh, the state election commissioner, said, “The legal adviser told us that there is no legal hurdle in continuing with the MCG election schedule. The grievances of the petitioners will be redressed.”

The petitioners, members of Qutub Enclave residents’ welfare association (RWA) and others, had challenged the final draft notification of the MCG’s adhoc committee’s demarcation of the 35 municipal wards. The petitioners had alleged the members demarcated the city into wards incorrectly.

The petitioners had challenged the final draft in July and the court set a date in October for hearing the case.

However, after the state election commission announced the election for 35 wards of MCG, many had their fingers crossed due to the pending hearing in the high court seeking a stay on the election.

Earlier in January, residents had filed objections on the demarcation and the court had stayed the elections on February 8.