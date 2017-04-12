Gurgaon: Oberoi, Trident among 5-star hotels that may escape SC liquor ban

Five-star hotels on Delhi-Gurgaon expressway are likely to escape the Supreme Court ban on liquor sale as motorable distance from a service lane on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway (NH8) to the first point of sale, was found to be more than 500 metres, sources in the excise department said.

According to the Supreme Court, no shop, restaurant or establishment can sell or serve alcohol within 500 metres of any national or state highway.

A team of officials — comprising the district administration, excise department, National Highways Authority of India, Public Works Department, and the police — measured the distance of these establishments on Tuesday.

Initial reports suggest that the five hotels, including The Westin, Crowne Plaza, The Oberoi, Trident and Country Inn and Suites in Udyog Vihar, are likely to be safe as the motorable distance measured by a team of officials is beyond 500 metres, according to sources.

The distance of hotels in Udyog Vihar was measured from the edge of the highway to the first point of sale in the establishment.

Read more

“The main entry of our hotel is 1.8 kilometre away from the highway. This has come as a great relief to us,” Gaurav Bhalla of Westin Hotel said. Establishment owners are hopeful that they will get relief within a week.

The excise department measured distance of 46 establishments including 35 in Cyber Hub, and five in Ambience Mall. The measurement for The Leela Ambience, The Oberoi, Trident, Country Inns and Suites, Crowne Plaza, and The Westin hotels was also conducted.

The report will be submitted by the team to the deputy commissioner, Gurgaon on Wednesday. Committee members are scheduled to hold discussions on Thursday after which they will release the final list of establishments affected by the Supreme court’s ban.