Now, apply online for marriage certificate: Gurgaon civic body

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is set to take the system for getting marriage certificates online.

MCG joint commissioner Anu Sheokand said, “It will bring relief to city residents as they can apply online for marriage certificates. The MCG is trying its best to make it possible at the earliest. The system is being enhanced to provide the facility in the public domain, same as the other services, so that residents need not come to the MCG office for applying for the certificate.”

The MCG has made several other services such as property tax, death and birth certificates and booking of community centres online.

“We are trying our best to give doorstep facilities to our residents. This will bring relief to those who at present struggle through heavy traffic to reach the MCG office. As far as the online application for marriage certificate is concerned, the system is being improved to link this facility with the website. It will take a week or two. Meanwhile, residents can apply manually,” said MCG spokesperson SS Rohilla.

One has to pay Rs 100 as fee while applying for a marriage certificate within three months of marriage and Rs 250 within one year of marriage and Rs 300 after a year of marriage.

Earlier, the Haryana urban local bodies (ULB) department issued instructions to corporations to make citizen-centric services fully online.

The services include birth and death registration and certification, marriage registration and certification, approval of building plan, issuance of occupation certificate, approval of firefighting schemes, business licences, and water and sewer connections.

“The state government has taken a serious view of such services being provided in the offline mode, despite the services being taken online for the convenience of citizens,” said Kavita Jain, ULB Minister.