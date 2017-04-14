Now, Essel Towers in Gurgaon says no to single men as tenants

In the backdrop of the controversy over visitors of the opposite sex not being allowed in the apartments of single tenants at Essel Towers on MG Road, the residents’ welfare association (ETRWA) has decided not to rent out apartments to single tenants, especially men. Association members said they have decided to allow single women as tenants, but only after the consent of their parents.

Irked with the notice, 35 single youths staying on rent in the condominiums have decided to approach RWA members and protest against the notice if no way out is found.

The issue about restrictions on guests of single tenants was highlighted by Raj Gopal, a 27-year-old senior analyst who has been living in Ivory Court, one of the seven towers of the society. He had taken to social media after a woman friend of his was asked by security guards to leave his apartment on the night of April 5.

The single tenants are irked by the ETRWA notice circulated on April 7 saying, “Where only girls are staying boy visitors shall not be allowed and where boys are staying girl visitors shall not be allowed. (sic)”

The notice states that the order has been passed by Essel Towers Maintenance Private Limited (ETMPL) and the ETRWA. The association maintains that the decision was taken in the wake of problems being faced by other residents. The RWA members said they have faced regular brawls in the condominium due to the single tenants and even had to call police at night when things got out of hand.

“We are not against youth staying in the condominium, but for the last six months we have suffered a lot and just want peace. Everyday we see drunken brawls and many times our security guards are assaulted when they try to intervene. We want the safety and security of the residents staying with us,” said Rajeev Sinha, president, ETRWA.

He even alleged that in a recent incident a woman was beaten up by her boyfriend at midnight and the RWA had to intervene.

The single tenants, however, have termed the restrictions on guests a violation of their rights.

“India is a free country with adults having the right to live life the way they want to without intruding on anyone’s personal space. Every youngster like me who stays in a residential society pays his or her rent with the expectation that he/she will be able to have a healthy social and private life while being cognizant of not crossing the line,” said Gopal, who has been living in Essel Towers for three years.

“I believed I had this right and got a rude shock when I found out that no one from the opposite gender is permitted to enter a single person’s flat. While we have tried our best to reason with the association and have a peaceful dialogue with them, our efforts have been quashed. I believe there has been an odd incident or two that has made them take such a regressive step,” said Gopal.

Calling the RWA directive “moral policing”, another MNC employee living in Essel Towers said the young tenants in the condominium believe the issue is not just about the condominium, but about a society that looks down at single people.

“In a nation that is envisioning development, mediocre and regressive thoughts of this sort set a bad example for the generations to come,” the tenant said.

“We are peaceful people who live and let others live. Many of us are embarrassed when our brothers or sisters aren’t allowed to enter our flats for which we pay timely rents and in which we are living rightfully and legally,” said Gopal.