NSG commando commits suicide after shooting at wife, sister-in-law at Manesar campus

A 34-year-old commando of the National Security Guard allegedly committed suicide after shooting at his wife and sister-in-law in a fit of rage at his residence inside the elite counter-terrorism squad’s Manesar campus in Haryana on Tuesday, police said.

Manesar’s assistant commissioner of police Dharamveer Singh said the commando has been identified as Jitender Singh from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. He was on deputation from the Border Security Force (BSF).

The commando used his service revolver to allegedly shoot at his wife Guddan, 30, and sister-in-law Khushbu, 17, said the police. The incident took place at 9am and other residents rushed to his house and informed the police after hearing the gunshots, officials added.

The women have been admitted at Rockland hospital in Manesar with serious injuries. His children, an eight-year-old daughter and two-year-old son, are safe, the police said.

ACP Singh said prima facie the cause behind the incident seems a dispute in the family but a probe is on with a focus on other angles as well. The senior official added that his family in Kanpur has been informed about the incident.

Another commando had allegedly committed suicide on the campus in October 2011 with his service revolver. The 38-year-old deceased belonged to Hoshiarpur and was posted as a head constable in the NSG.

The NSG was raised in 1984 to handle counter terror and tackle cases of hijack. It is headquartered in Manesar, 24km from Gurgaon.