Officials meet to discuss progress of road projects

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials held a meeting on Thursday to review the traffic situation in the city.

Several road projects such as the work on the three major underpasses at Rajiv Chowk, Signature Tower crossing and Iffco Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway are expected to be completed this year.

These sites have been trenched and barricaded and the projects are expected to be completed by the year-end. One lane of the road has been blocked at construction sites leading to regular snarls.

A GMDA official said the progress of work at the underpasses was discussed and alternative traffic management measures were examined during the meeting.

The GMDA has sought an update on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway that became partly operational between Manesar and Palwal in 2016. The deadline of the project was moved ahead by a year from August 2018 to February 2017.

“Work on the expressway is under way and NHAI officials assured that work is expected to be completed at the earliest. However, they did not disclose the opening date or completion progress of the project,” a senior GMDA official said.

The GMDA asked the highways authority for an update on the Northern Peripheral Road also known as the Dwarka Expressway, which was recently declared a national highway but has been in limbo since 2006.

As per sources, the NHAI has almost completed the process of land acquisition from private owners to join the 4.4-km stretch between Shiv Murti and Bharthal village to complete Dwarka Expressway.