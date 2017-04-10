Ola, Uber drivers refuse Gurgaon trips over new Rs 100 entry tax from Delhi

Don’t be surprised if you find there are no Ola, Uber cabs available for your trip to Gurgaon. Commuters to Gurgaon have been facing problems as cab drivers refuse to ply in the wake of the new motor tax introduced by the Haryana government. A driver’s union, Sarvodaya Drivers Association, will also hold a protest against the new tax at the Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi later this afternoon.

“After two unsuccessful attempts, an Ola driver agreed to ply towards Gurgaon. One driver said he is part of a protest and is joining the protesters at Central Delhi while another said the lines at the border for payment of taxes deter him from heading there,” Dhruv Virmani, a resident of Shanti Niketan said.

As a part of its decision to streamline tax collection, the Haryana government had introduced the Rs 100 tax for taxis entering the state from April 1. This has replaced the earlier road tax of Rs 950 which was paid to the Regional Transport Authority every three months. The new tax has to be paid upon entry at the border leading to long queues and inconvenience.

Kamaljeet Singh, the president of Sarvodaya Drivers Association, said that besides being expensive, the tax collection system is causing delay and losses as the drivers have to stand in long queues at the border to make the payment at the tax collection booths.

“Drivers have to stand in queues for nearly an hour before they can pay their taxes. When we had protested against app-based aggregators earlier this year, the Haryana government had intervened and gave us reassurance that driver’s demands will be fulfilled and ease their lives. However, the new tax collection system has only added to the burden,” Singh said.

Ola officials said they will comment on the matter after the conclusion of the protest. Uber officials did not want to comment on the matter yet.

In February, the union had stopped Ola and Uber cabs services demanding revision of rates, life insurance for drivers and non-preference for taxis owned by the cab aggregators.