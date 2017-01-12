Over 400 illegal structures razed in new Gurgaon

Civic agencies in Gurgaon organised a joint demolition drive in new Gurgaon sectors on Thursday in which over 400 unauthorised structures, including shops, labour hutments, food joints and building material shops, were razed.

Teams from Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda), district town and country planning (DTCP)(enforcement), and the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon, assisted by a large police team, removed encroachments from sector dividing road of Sector-82A, 82 and 83, 82 and 85, 84 and 85.

These sectors fall in the revenue estates of village Siknderpur Badha, Shikohpur and Sihi.

DTCP officials said prior notices were issued to the violators under the provision of the Punjab Scheduled Road and Restrictions of Unregulated Development Act, 1963.

“There was resistance from some shop owners but they were asked to vacate the land as notices had been issued earlier. Around 60 acres were released from the encroachers,” said Rajender Sharma, DTCP (E), Gurgaon.

The action against violators comes after complaints were made by residents of these sectors to the district administration and to the CM grievance redressal window.

The authorities had carried a demolition drive in the same area on December 21 but violators had again erected structures that were demolished.

During the demolition, Vijay Yadav, Tehsildar, Manesar; Jagdish, Naib Tehsildar, Manesar; and the block development and panchayat officer, Gurgaon, were appointed as duty magistrates.

The SHO, Kherki Daula police station, provided the force to maintain law and order. The team from MCG was lead by DTP enforcement Sanjeev Mann and HS Jhakhar led the Huda enforcement team.

TL Satyaprakash, deputy commissioner, who had directed the joint operation, said encroachment of government land and violations will not be tolerated.

He also asked the citizens to inform the enforcement agencies about any encroachments or violations taking place in their area so that they are cleared immediately.