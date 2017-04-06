Palam Vihar residents allege encroachment over green belt along Delhi-Gurgaon railway track

Residents have alleged that a big portion of the green belt along Delhi - Gurgaon railway track has been encroached on by a reputed private school in Palam Vihar. The residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Palam Vihar claimed that Gurgaon’s town planning department has chosen to remain a mute spectator to the encroachments and has ignored repeated complaints to have them removed.

Though the encroachments over the green belt has evoked serious concerns over time, the residents alleged all complaints fell on deaf ears.

Sunil Yadav, president, RWA, Palam Vihar, said, “My association took strong note of green belt encroachment and informed the town planning department one and a half year ago. We also briefed its head office in Chandigarh on the situation. We also lodged complaints at the CM’s window. However, we are surprised to note that despite voicing concerns over the encroachment, the authorities chose to drag their feet in the matter. In fact, the encroachment has continued unabated. We don’t want to name the school, as we don’t want its reputation tarnished. All we want is for the authorities to take note of our concerns and make sure the green belt is not used for any other purpose other than to boost greenery.”

There is a long strip of green along the Gurgaon-Delhi railway track at Palam Vihar, however, at most parts of it there has been noticeable encroachment.

“We are now considering moving the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for justice. We have to ensure the greenery around Palam Vihar remain safe,” the RWA president said.

HT contacted Arun Kumar Gupta, financial commissioner, TCP Haryana, Yusuf Mansuri, senior town planner (STP) Gurgaon and Rajinder Sharma, district town planner (DTP) enforcement Gurgaon for their comments in the matter.

“I have directed the official concerned to look into it,” Gupta said.

“I have directed the DTP, enforcement, to inspect the area and file a report at the earliest. Action will follow,” Mansuri said.

The DTP, enforcement, said, “We will take action soon. We will inspect the area and proceed legally. No one has the right to encroach on the green belt.”

However, the residents said the authorities are well aware of the encroachments and are merely trying to pass the buck.