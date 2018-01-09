Palam Vihar residents write to CM over sale of community centre

Palam Vihar residents have sent a complaint to the Chief Minister’s Window alleging illegal sale of a colony club and community centre by the developer to a third party. They sought the CM’s intervention so that they could hold social events at affordable rates in the area.

As per the layout plan approved by the town and country planning department, it is mandatory for the developer to build the community centre for the benefit of residents and allottees of the colony.

Palam Vihar, a colony of plotted houses developed by Ansal API two decades ago, is spread over 650 acres spanning sectors 1, 2 and 3. As per the layout plan of the colony, the developer had to build three community centres for each sector.

“At present, there is only one community centre at Sector 3. Sectors 1 and 2 have none. The developer did construct a club at Sector 1, but it was sold illegally to a third party. We demand that the town and country planning department ensure provision of community centres in sectors 1 and 2. Our grouse is that the developer sold the community centre to a third party in an illegal manner for commercial gains. The department hasn’t yet taken any step in the matter,” Sunil Yadav, president, Palam Vihar Residents’ Welfare Association, said.

YP Sharma, general secretary of the association, said, “Our long standing demand hasn't been met. The department has failed to prevent the unlawful sale of the community club for commercial gains. We have forwarded a complaint to the CM’s Window and hope that our grievance will be redressed. In reply to our RTI query, the town and country planning department confirmed that the developer cannot sell a community club to a third party without permission from the department. No permission was sought for the sale of the community centre in Palam Vihar.”

RS Bhat, district town planner (DTP), Gurgaon, said, “The residents’ demand for community centre is justified and we will make enquiries soon.”

Despite repeated attempts, developer could not be reached for comments in the matter.